Candidates using AI? No thanks, say IIT recruiters
Pratishtha Bagai 6 min read 27 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Ahead of placements starting on 1 December, IITs established testing venues with biometric entry and restricted Wi-Fi networks to block AI tools in online tests. Companies are also deploying sophisticated software to monitor and prevent cheating such as unauthorized internet searches, tab switching.
As the annual placement season dawns at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), colleges and recruiters are working to bar artificial intelligence (AI) tools and prevent cheating at test venues, a concern that first rose last year. Simultaneously, recruiters are strengthening psychometric tests to pick the best candidates, and IITs are hiring professionals to help their students sail through.
