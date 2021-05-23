The Delhi government on Sunday informed the union government that it is not in favour of conducting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams in between the pandemic and asserted that there should be no examination without the students being vaccinated.

Delhi deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia said central government should talk to health experts and vaccinate all students and teachers on a priority basis.

He said majority of the class 12 board aspirants are around 17 years old, and health experts can tell if the existing vaccine can be given to them. The centre should also explore if the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer can be given to these students, he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government had reached out to Pfizer, but the company said it is in talks with the central government.

The Delhi deputy CM said instead of conducting physical examinations with less number of subjects, it’s better to go for results depending on their school performance throughout the year.

He said during a meeting, several states concurred with his views and suggested “zero exam" for the outgoing class 12 students. The Delhi deputy CM said health of students is a priority and authorities must show sincerity in vaccinating students.

A group of ministers headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met states on Sunday on the schedule of the CBSE Class 12 board exams, state board exams and other professional entrances like Joint Entrance Exam (Main).

