'No written exam till Class 2, removal of 3 streams': NCF education draft for schools3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM IST
- The draft notes that explicit tests and examinations are completely inappropriate assessment tools for the Foundational stage (preschool to class 2).
The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has suggested that educational institutions do away with written examination till class 2. The recommendation states that explicit tests and exams are inappropriate tools for assessment for children.
