Not just IITs anymore: Crore-plus packages land at NITs and private colleges
Pratishtha Bagai 7 min read 14 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Recruiters are widening their campus hunt as non-IITs land crore-plus packages, with quant firms, global software giants and startups diving in to secure top engineering talent across India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Recruiters chasing elite engineering talent are no longer limiting themselves to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). As demand intensifies for specialised skills in artificial intelligence (AI), data science and core engineering, top students at National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and leading private universities are now landing crore-plus offers—once the near-exclusive preserve of IIT campuses.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story