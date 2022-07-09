NPCI partners JBIMS on master's degree in digital payments for employees.

The programme will integrate aspects of technology, finance, BFSI, and information system and management studies into a single master’s specialisation in digital payments to cater to the varied requirements of the industry
MUMBAI: The National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) said it has collaborated with Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) to co-create a master’s programme in management studies in digital payments for its employees.
Launched under NPCI’s “learn while you earn" higher education programme, the first batch commenced on Friday with an inaugural session. The programme will integrate aspects of technology, finance, BFSI, and information system and management studies into a single master’s specialisation in digital payments to cater to the varied requirements of the industry today, NPCI said in a statement.
“The programme will serve as a platform to build leaders of tomorrow, who are capable to manage the growing digital payment user-base and will further bring technological reforms to the financial ecosystem," it said.
Being a hybrid programme, employees will take weekend classes and spend only one week on campus per semester, thereby allowing them to learn while they continue to earn at NPCI. Employees will also have the opportunity to pursue super-specialisation and further studies (Ph.D.) after the completion of the master’s program.
Srinivasan R Iyengar, director, JBIMS, said, “We believe that the master’s in management studies in digital payments will offer NPCI employees the best opportunities to learn and realize their potential."