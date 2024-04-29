UGC-NET examination 2024 postponed to June 18, says Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have decided to postpone the UGC-NET examination scheduled for Sunday, June 16. Now, the examination will be conducted on June 18. The NTA will soon issue a formal notification.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday, April 29, said the NTA will conduct UGC-NET in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) mode across India on a single day. The exam conducting body will soon issue a formal notification regarding the matter.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the UGC chairman posted, “The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day. NTA will soon issue a formal notification."

Earlier on April 21, the UGC chairman said students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and pursue PhD.

For pursuing PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), students with four-year undergraduate degrees need a minimum of 75 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent grade.

Currently, a NET candidate requires a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Eligibility

"The candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly pursue PhD and appear for NET. Such candidates are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree," the UGC chairman told news agency PTI.

"The candidates having passed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor's degree programme should have a minimum of 75 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed," he added.

Separately, the NTA started the registrations for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) on April 20. Aspiring candidates can apply for the UGC NET June Session 2024 by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in — after the NTA activates the registration link.

UGC NET June 2024: A step-by-step guide to apply for the exam

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'New Registration' button on the homepage, and register yourself

Login using the registration credentials

A new window will open, fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Make the payment of the application fee

Click on the Submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page, and save it for future reference

As per the NTA data, a total of 9,45,918 candidates registered for the exam last year and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam at 292 centres across the country. The NTA conducted the UGC NET December Exam 2023 between December 6 and December 14.

