UGC-NET examination 2024 postponed to June 18, says Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have decided to postpone the UGC-NET examination scheduled for Sunday, June 16. Now, the examination will be conducted on June 18. The NTA will soon issue a formal notification.
