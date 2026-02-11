JEE Main Result 2026 Live Updates: When will NTA declare results at official website jeemain.nta.nic.in? Know here

NTA JEE Main Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result soon at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are awaiting their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results should keep their application number and password or Date of Birth (DOB) close to check their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results. Stay with us for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE Updates.

As per NTA statistics, the attendance for B.E / B.Tech paper was 96.26%, showing a strong participation rate among candidates. Due to the high participation rate, the marks required for a 99 percentile are expected to vary by shift difficulty.

For moderately difficult shifts, a score of around 160–170 marks is likely to translate to the 99th percentile. In easier shifts, the cutoff could rise to approximately 185–200 marks. For more difficult shifts, candidates may need about 140–155 marks to secure a 99 percentile. Mint is updating LIVE on JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result, stay with us.