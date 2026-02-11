JEE Main Result 2026 Live Updates: When will NTA declare results at official website jeemain.nta.nic.in? Know here

NTA JEE Main Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result soon at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are awaiting their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results should keep their application number and password or Date of Birth (DOB) close to check their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results. Stay with us for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE Updates.
As per NTA statistics, the attendance for B.E / B.Tech paper was 96.26%, showing a strong participation rate among candidates. Due to the high participation rate, the marks required for a 99 percentile are expected to vary by shift difficulty.
For moderately difficult shifts, a score of around 160–170 marks is likely to translate to the 99th percentile. In easier shifts, the cutoff could rise to approximately 185–200 marks. For more difficult shifts, candidates may need about 140–155 marks to secure a 99 percentile. Mint is updating LIVE on JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result, stay with us.
Check out these simple steps to download the result -
1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
2. Click on "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result"
3. Enter Application Number, Password / Date of Birth, Security Pin
4. Click Submit
5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen
6. Download and save the PDF for future use
The top 2.5 lakh candidates qualify for the JEE Advanced exam for IIT admission. Meanwhile, all candidates with a valid scorecard can register for JoSAA counselling to secure admission in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can register for the JEE Main session 2 to try for a higher score.
In the reserved categories OBC, SC, ST, and PwD, reportedly, the expected cutoffs are 79-81, 61-64, 48-50, and 0.001-1.0, respectively.
Based on last year's cutoffs, it is expected that the qualifying cutoff for the General Category will be around the 93 to 95 percentile, and for GEN-EWS, around the 80 to 82 percentile.
The JEE Main cutoff is the lowest percentile a candidate must achieve to qualify for JEE Advanced and JoSAA counselling.
Percentile = (Number of candidates with score <= yours / Total candidates in session) x 100The difficulty level of shifts is balanced through normalisation. JEE Main 2026 Cutoff for JEE Advanced (Expected). In addition to the JEE Main results, NTA will specify the JEE Main 2026 Cutoff for JEE Advanced.
NTA is expected to release the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 and the results on February 12, 2026, ANI reported.
The scorecard is expected to include key details such as candidate's name, subject-wise and total marks, percentile score, All India Rank and qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: As per the latest official update from the NTA, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result will be announced by Thursday, February 12. To check the result, the candidates must have their application number and password to download the scorecard when the results are announced at the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.