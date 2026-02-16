NTA JEE Main 2026 Result today: When to expect scorecard on jeemain.nta.ac.in? What are AIR, category rank, percentile?

The National Testing Agency will publish the JEE Main 2026 results on February 16, releasing scorecards on its official portals in what is expected to be one of the busiest result days in India’s annual admissions calendar.

The exam remains the primary gateway for entry into NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions, and the announcement is likely to trigger heavy traffic on result websites as lakhs of candidates attempt to log in at the same time. Students have been advised to remain calm, use only official links, and avoid third-party portals or social media posts circulating unofficial “result” URLs.

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards by logging in using their application number and date of birth. The result will also be a key milestone for candidates aiming to qualify for JEE Advanced, and for those preparing for the counselling and seat allotment rounds that follow.

JEE Main 2026 result time: What to expect on February 16 The agency has not officially announced a fixed release time for the results.

However, based on previous years’ trends, candidates should be prepared for the scorecard to appear:

Later in the day at around 5 pm

In many cases, in the evening or late night

Sometimes earlier in the day without prior notice Students are advised to check the official websites regularly throughout Monday, February 16.

Where will the JEE Main 2026 result be released? The JEE Main 2026 result will be published on the official NTA websites:

jeemain.nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in Students have been advised to rely only on these portals for authentic information, particularly because heavy traffic on result day often creates confusion and space for misinformation.

Why students must use only official websites With demand expected to surge, the NTA’s websites may slow down temporarily. Even so, candidates are advised not to turn to unofficial sources.

Unofficial or third-party sites can be risky, and may display incorrect links, fake scorecards, or prompt harmful downloads that could damage devices or steal personal data.

For JEE Main 2026, candidates should rely only on:

nta.ac.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in Details required to check the JEE Main 2026 result Candidates must keep the following ready before logging in:

Application number

Date of birth

These credentials are mandatory to access the scorecard.

How to download the JEE Main 2026 scorecard Candidates can download their scorecard by following these steps:

Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main 2026 result” link on the homepage

Enter the application number and date of birth

Click on “Submit”

View the scorecard on the screen

Download the PDF version

Take at least two or three printouts for future use What will the JEE Main 2026 scorecard include? The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will include key performance indicators that determine eligibility for JEE Advanced and admission to participating institutions.

It will display:

NTA percentile scores

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

Category-wise performance

Subject-wise performance in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Candidates are advised to verify all details after downloading the scorecard. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.

What are AIR, category rank and percentile in JEE Main? The scorecard’s most closely watched figures are:

All India Rank (AIR): The candidate’s national standing among all test takers.

Category rank: Ranking within the candidate’s declared category.

NTA percentile score: A relative score reflecting performance compared with others, used for ranking and eligibility. These figures play a decisive role in counselling outcomes and, for many candidates, in whether they qualify for the next stage of the engineering entrance process.

What comes after the JEE Main 2026 result? The declaration of results is only the first stage. The next steps include:

Counselling schedule announcement

Seat allotment rounds

Preparation for JEE Advanced for qualified candidates The counselling schedule and further admission process will be announced soon after the results are declared.