NTA NEET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG and PG 2025 exam schedule anytime soon. NTA will release the official the official dates and schedule on its official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2025 tentative dates The NTA conducts the NEET UG for admissions to government and private medical institutes in the country. Last year, the NTT UG exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad and more than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test. Though the official dates for NEET UG is not declared by the NTA, however, reports state that the exam might be held in May 2025.

The NEET UG 2024 exam faced significant controversy due to allegations of question paper leaks and other malpractices.

NTA NEET PG 2025 tentative dates NEET-PG is conducted for admissions in courses after MBBS and BDS. As per reports, the NEET PG 2025 is expected to be held in June 2025, with the registration process likely to begin in April 2025. Last year, NEET PG registration began on April 15 while the exams were held on June 23.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 update Meanwhile, the NEET PG Counselling 2024 choice filling and choice locking facility for Round 2 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started on December 5, 2024. Candidates can fill in and lock in the choices through the link on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in. The choice-filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2 began on the website at 4 pm on Thursday. The final date to fill and lock choices is Monday, December 9, 2024 and will end by 12 noon.

CBSE, CISCE exams 2025 The Class 10 or ICSE board examinations will commence from February 18 and conclude by March 27, 2025 while the Class 12 board exams will start from February 13 with Environmental Science exam and will wrap up on April 5 with Art Paper, according to the official schedule.