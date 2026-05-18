NTA NEET 2026 re-exam guidelines FAQs: How will fee refunds work, why are candidates given 15 extra minutes?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed FAQ document for students set to appear in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. The clarification comes after the cancellation of the May 3 exam following the paper leak controversy.

According to the agency, the re-test will take place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in offline pen-and-paper mode at centres across India and abroad. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada and Odia.

How will candidates receive the fee refund? The NTA said a dedicated portal for submitting bank account details to process the refund of examination fees will be activated by May 21, 2026.

The agency further clarified that students will not have to pay any fresh fee to appear for the re-examination.

Can candidates change their exam city? Students who have shifted residence or want to update their present address will be allowed to modify their preferred exam city through the official website until May 21, 2026, till 11:50 pm.

The NTA explained that examination centres are assigned according to the city preferences selected by candidates and seat availability. Because of this, some candidates may receive a different centre from the one allotted earlier. The agency added that centre allocation is done randomly within the chosen cities.

Is changing the medium of examination allowed? The testing body stated that the language medium selected during the original application process will remain final and cannot be altered now.

Replying to complaints regarding unavailable city options, the NTA said the issue is connected to language preferences, as some examination mediums are available only in selected states and cities mentioned in the NEET UG 2026 Information Bulletin.

Why does the exam duration include extra 15 minutes? The agency clarified that the additional 15 minutes are reserved for verification, documentation and other pre-exam procedures before the test begins.

Also Read | NEET 2026 paper leak: What we know so far on CBI probe of 3 May entrance test

What should candidates do if they faced issues earlier? Candidates who experienced inconvenience or problems at centres during the May 3 examination have been asked to send complaints with supporting proof to the NTA Helpdesk at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

Addressing concerns about clashes with other competitive exams, the NTA stated that the June 21 re-exam schedule has already been fixed and “will not be changed”.