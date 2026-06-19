NTA Re-NEET Exam news LIVE Updates: NTA DG rejects paper leak claims as 22.7 lakh students prepare for 21 June exam

NTA Re-NEET Exam news LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) again on 21 June, Sunday, after 3 May was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak and other examination irregularities. As medical aspirants prepare for the crucial national level exam, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by messaging platform Telegram on temporary ban.

The government decided to block the messaging platform for a week and implemented the ban on 16 June which will be lifted after 22 June, a day after NEET retest to avoid any irregularities and prevent paper-leak. The temporary blocking order against Telegram was passed following recommendations by the National Testing Agency and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The high court bench presided by Justice Tejas Karia pronounced the order as it observed that Section 69A of the Information Technology Act empowered Centre to restrict the access to the platform, given the emergency nature of the issue.

Multiple agencies have been roped in to ensure that the NEET UG exam is conducted in a free and fair manner, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the paramilitary, the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Defence. Over 22.7 lakh students registered for the competitive examination which will be held across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

On 16 June, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov protested against the ban and alleged that the move by India’s IT ministry “punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India” rather than targeting the insiders who leaked the exam materials.

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