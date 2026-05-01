NTA releases dress code, other exam-day rules for NEET UG 2026: ‘Candidates wearing religious items…’

The National Testing Agency has released important guidelines for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026, which is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026. In a public notice dated April 30, the agency advised candidates to follow all instructions carefully to avoid any last-minute problems at examination centres.
The agency has outlined a clear dress code and a list of permitted items. Candidates have been asked to strictly follow these rules to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.
According to the guidelines, candidates are allowed to carry only transparent water bottles into the examination hall. Any other restricted items will not be permitted inside the venue.
The NTA said that candidates wearing religious or faith-based items are allowed to do so. However, they must report early at the exam centre to allow enough time for proper frisking and security checks.
Candidates have been urged to read all instructions carefully and reach the examination centre well in advance. The agency said that following the guidelines will help ensure a smooth entry process and prevent unnecessary delays.
The national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for 3 May 2026. The NEET 2026 exam will be conducted between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Candidates must report to exam centres in advance to avoid any hassles. Check the allotted exam centre and reporting time mentioned on the NEET 2026 hall tickets, once NTA activates the link.
Candidate's name
Date of birth
Candidate's photo and sign
Father's name
Category
Gender
Roll number
Application number
NEET question paper medium
Exam date and time
Reporting time
Gate closing time
Test centre number
Test centre name and address
Self-declaration (Undertaking)
PwD status
Scribe requirement
The test pattern comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions, which candidates must attempt in 180 minutes.
The duration of the test is three hours (03:00 hrs). Compensatory time of one hour will be provided to PwBD candidates (with physical limitations to write), whether or not they use the facility of a scribe.
No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions. Each question is intended to have a single correct answer. However, if more than one option is found to be correct, four marks will be awarded to all candidates who select any of the correct options. If a question is withdrawn, four marks will be awarded to all candidates, irrespective of whether they attempted it.