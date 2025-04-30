NTA releases NEET UG 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in: Check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2025 admit cards as of April 30. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, using their application number, password, and security pin to log in.

The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled for May 4 and will be conducted in a single session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

To download the admit card, candidates should visit neet.nta.nic.in and click on the "NEET UG 2025 Admit Card" link.

After entering their credentials, the admit card will be displayed, and candidates should verify all information before downloading and printing it for exam day.

Also Read | NEET 2025 city slip OUT on neet.nta.nic.in; check admit card release date here

Candidates should also bring a postcard-sized photograph and other required documents to the exam center as specified on the admit card.

For any issues, candidates can contact the NTA via phone or email.

Smooth and fair conduct of NEET UG 2025 Recently, the Union Ministry of Education held a series of meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure there are no lapses in the upcoming medical entrance exam NEET-UG, according to a report by news agency PTI citing sources.

This year, more than 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the NEET UG exam.

The NEET UG exam on May 4 will be held in more than 550 cities at over 5,000 centres across the country.

The development comes after the last year exam was blistered by irregularities, including paper leaks.

Also Read | NEET paper leak mastermind Sanjeev Mukhia arrested

"To ensure smooth, fair and secure conduct of NEET-UG, a series of meetings have been held with DMs and SPs of all states and UTs. The district-level coordination committees are being fully activated to manage logistics, security and crisis response," a source told PTI.

"There will be multi-layered frisking by district police in addition to NTA-designated security at the centres. The transport of confidential materials like question papers and OMR sheets will be under full police escort. Coaching centres and digital platforms will be monitored to prevent organised cheating networks," the source added.

"Monitored by the education ministry, 180 central institutions have been entrusted to verify the preparedness of the centres. The Ministry is closely working with the Home Ministry which also conducted meetings with state chief secretaries and DGPs to take stock of the ground situation," the source said.

On Saturday, the NTA had opened a platform to report suspicious claims regarding NEET-UG.