NTA warns of strict legal action on fake, AI generated OMR sheets uploaded for scrutiny

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently warned of legal action against candidates uploading fake and AI generated OMR sheets for scrutiny. In a social media post on X late Friday, the testing agency noted submission of several complaints with counterfeit OMR sheets.

The post states, "NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinizing all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake / AI generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant".

This statement comes three days after the autonomous body under Department of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education of India closed the re-NEET OMR sheet 2026 challenge window. On 13 July, NTA released the scanned images of the OMR answer sheet and recorded response in the national level screening test conducted on 21 June.

Candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam were allowed to raise objections if marked answers did not match with recorded response in OMR sheet. On re-NEET OMR sheet 2026 objection fee, NTA said, “This processing fee is refundable if the candidate's claim is verified as correct and it is established that the scanning agency read the parameters erroneously.”

Candidates were charged ₹200 for every response challenge. The window to raise objection against recorded response closed on 15 July at 11:00 AM, a day before NEET UG results were announced.

NEET UG result 2026 The result of the largest undergraduate entrance test in India — NEET UG 2026 — was declared on 16 July, in which nearly 20 lakh students participated and 11.21 lakh qualified. Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal topped the NEET-UG exam with 715 marks out of 720.

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Gateway to around 1.08 lakh MBBS seats in government and private medical colleges, the NEET UG scores are also used for admission to several other undergraduate healthcare programmes, including Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) as well as courses in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha offered by recognised institutions across India.

According to PTI report, some students from Maharashtra's Beed district alleged discrepancies between their expected marks, calculated through the official answer key and the final scores declared on their scorecards. As parents of the affected students prepare to move court, NEET aspirant Soham Gavte revealed that his scorecard reflected a mere 95 marks, but he was expecting 522 marks based on the official NTA answer key.

The student's father Nitin Gavte in an interview with PTI said, “The unexpected result has left him in severe distress, prompting the family to seek professional counselling. My son studied day and night. If the error is not corrected, we will approach the court.”

Another candidate identified as Dnyaneshwari Pawar from Wadwani, alleged discrepancies in the OMR sheet uploaded by the NTA under her credentials. Her official scorecard showed only 87 marks when she was expecting a near-perfect score of 702 out of 720, based on her calculations against the official answer key. This would have positioned her among the top national rankers.