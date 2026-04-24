NTET 2026 admit card OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/ — How to download hall ticket from NTA's website for 28 April exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for candidates appearing in thein the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET). Applicants can access their hall ticket from NTA's official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/.
NTA in a post on X stated, "NTET 2026 admit card is now released. Download it in time and check your exam date and details carefully. Plan ahead to ensure a smooth exam day experience."
The national level NTET exam will be of two-hour (120 minutes) duration and will be conducted on April 28 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Two days ago, the testing agency released the exam city slips to allow candidates to make their travel arrangements to the exam centre in advance.
This exam is conducted for those candidates who have completed postgraduate studies in Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy and aspire to pursue teaching as a profession. To be considered eligible for this exam, candidates from Ayurveda, Siddha, or Unani disciplines must have completed a minimum of 30 months of academic coursework in addition to a mandatory one-year internship.
Candidates must follow the steps given below to download the NTET 2026 admit card 2026 from the official website:
Step 1: Visit NTA's official website at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate ‘Admit Card for NTET – 2026’ under Candidate activity click on the link
Step 3: The user will be directed to the login page where application number, password and security pin needs to be entered.
Step 4: Click on the Login button to view and download admit card. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.
Candidates appearing for the NTET exam must take note of the following guidelines listed by the testing agency:
“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or e-mail at ntet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website(s) https://exams.nta.nic.in/ntet/ and https://nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination,” the latest notice dated 23 April states.
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