Number of Indians taking TOEFL for secondary education abroad rises: report1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:16 PM IST
The percentage of Indian test takers for licensure, certification or to attend secondary school abroad rose to 7.77% in 2022 from 5.83% in 2021, said the report citing ETS data
The number of Indian test takers for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) to pursue secondary education and certifications abroad has seen a gradual rise over the years, said a report by PTI citing data from the Educational Testing Service (ETS).
