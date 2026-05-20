Odisha 12th Result 2026: When will CHSE release marksheets today? Time, steps to check at results.odisha.gov.in

Odisha 12th Result 2026: The wait is finally over as the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) will announce Class 12 results 2026 today. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official result website of the education board at results.odisha.gov.in at 12:30 pm. The board will declare CHSE Odisha result 2026 for all streams on the same date, including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Odisha 12th Result 2026: Time Odisha School education minister Nityananda Gond on Monday announced that Class 12 annual examination results for all streams will be declared on 20 May. The results will be declared between 12:30 pm and 1:00 pm, PTI reported. Over 4.1 lakh students appeared for the annual Plus-II examinations this year, out of which 2.56 lakh students appeared in the arts stream, 1.15 lakh in science, about 24,600 in commerce, and nearly 6,000 in vocational courses.

"All arrangements have been made to ensure that candidates can easily access their results on the official CHSE websites," PTI quoted Nityananda Gond as saying. The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be declared in a press conference where statistics related to pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be released.

The official website states, “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha Soon.” Students must keep a track of the following websites for latest updates:

orissaresults.nic.in.

results.odisha.gov.in

chseodisha.nic.in Key credentials required to access Odisha 12th Result Students will be able to access CHSE Odisha Board result 2026 using roll number and registration number.

How to check Odisha 12th result 2026 online? Follow this step-by-step guide to check scorecard at official website.

Step 1: Visit official website at results.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Education of Council of Higher Education Odisha” link

Step 3: Enter roll number, security code and click on Submit

Step 4: Check and download Odisha Board result 2026. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Key details to check on Odisha 12th result 2026 marksheet Candidates name and other personal details

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Grades

Qualifying status How to check Odisha 12th result 2026 online via SMS To check your Odisha CHSE results via SMS, follow the steps provided below: