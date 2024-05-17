Odisha Board 10th result: OBSE SSC scores to be OUT soon; direct link, steps to check marksheet here
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is most likely to declare the results for the BSE Odisha Class 10th examinations. The board will announce the results in a press conference, after which students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official portal.