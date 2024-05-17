The Odisha Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the results of the Class 10 examinations. The board will declare the results during a press conference, after which the students can check their results at bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is most likely to declare the results for the BSE Odisha Class 10th examinations. The board will announce the results in a press conference, after which students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official portal.

In addition to the results, the board will declare the names of the toppers, their ranks, district-wise results, and passing percentages for both boys and girls. Furthermore, the press conference will announce the dates for scrutiny and compartment exams.

Board officials informed Hindustan Times that the BSE matriculation results will be announced by the end of this month, although the specific date and time have not yet been disclosed.

Candidates must keep track of the following websites of the Odisha Board:

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in Candidates must provide essential login credentials, including roll number and date of birth, to check their results.

How to check the result? Students must follow the steps below to download the scorecard online.

Step 1- Visit the official website at chseodish.nic.in.

Step 2- Click the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2024 link on the homepage.

Step 3- Provide login credentials, including roll number and birth date, and click Submit.

Step 4- A new window will open, displaying the result.

Step 5- Check and download the scorecard.

Step 7- Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The board also offers facilities to access scores from the DigiLocker app or via SMS.

Students can check their Odisha Class 10 results via SMS by following these steps:

Open your SMS application

Compose a message in the format - OR10

Send the message to 5676750

The Odisha Board 10th results will be sent to the same mobile number. This year's Class 10 board examinations were held from February 20 to March 4. As many as 5 lakh candidates appeared throughout the state's BSE Odisha SSC examination. Candidates must visit the official BSE Odisha website for more details.

