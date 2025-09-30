Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 postponed: Here's why; fresh dates, other details – all you need to know

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 postponed: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), on Tuesday, announced that the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam, earlier scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2025, has been postponed.

Citing “unforeseen developments,” the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), in its statement said: “In view of some unforeseen development, the Board decided to postpone the Written Examination CPSE-2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 05.10.2025 & 06.10.2025.”

When will new dates be announced? The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) stated that the new dates for SI Exam 2025 “will be announced later”.

The sudden delay in the SI Exam 2025 has left thousands of aspirants—who had registered for posts such as Sub-Inspector of Police, Station Officer, and others under the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024—waiting for new exam dates.

Where to check new SI Exam 2025 dates? Once the Odisha Police Recruitment Board declares the new dates, candidates can check the same from the official website – odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 The Odisha Police SI recruitment exam is conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) under CPSE.

The selection process generally includes the Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification.

Candidates are required to qualify each stage to reach the final stage of selection.

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025: Vacancies, eligibility, more The CPSE-2024 notification announced a total of 933 vacancies across various posts including Sub-Inspector (Armed), Sub-Inspector (Unarmed), Station Officer (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailor.

To apply for the exam, candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university, and must be 21-years-old.

