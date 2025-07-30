OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Company invites applications for 500 vacancies; check registration date, steps and more

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: All the candidates applying for the post should be between 18-26 years via OICL's official website, orientalinsurance.org.in.

Updated30 Jul 2025, 07:23 PM IST
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 (Representational image)
OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) on Wednesday released a short notice in the employment newspaper for the recruitment of 500 Assistants (Class III).

Though the registrations will begin on 2 August and conclude on 17 August, the detailed notification will be issued on OICL's official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on 1 August.

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important dates

August 1: Detailed notification of Oriental Insurance Company Limited

August 2: Start of online registration

August 17: Last date to register

September 7: Tier I exam (Preliminary)

October 28: Main Exam (Tier II)

Not announced: Regional language test

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

All the candidates applying for the post should be between 18-26 years.

Apart from this, the candidates should either graduate from an accredited university or pass the HSC/Equivalent (XII pass) exam with 60% marks. One of their subjects should be English, and they should understand the regional language.

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Steps to register

Open the official website of OICL at orientalinsurance.org.in.

Click on the Assistant posts’ application link

ill out the necessary details, make the payment and then submit.

Download the page and take a printout

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for 500 Assistants (Class III) of Oriental Insurance Company Limited consists of three stages: tier 1 (written exam), tier 2 (written exam), and a regional language test.

