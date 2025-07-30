OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Company invites applications for 500 vacancies; check registration date, steps and more

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) on Wednesday released a short notice in the employment newspaper for the recruitment of 500 Assistants (Class III).
Though the registrations will begin on 2 August and conclude on 17 August, the detailed notification will be issued on OICL's official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on 1 August.
August 1: Detailed notification of Oriental Insurance Company Limited
August 2: Start of online registration
August 17: Last date to register
September 7: Tier I exam (Preliminary)
October 28: Main Exam (Tier II)
Not announced: Regional language test
All the candidates applying for the post should be between 18-26 years.
Apart from this, the candidates should either graduate from an accredited university or pass the HSC/Equivalent (XII pass) exam with 60% marks. One of their subjects should be English, and they should understand the regional language.
Open the official website of OICL at orientalinsurance.org.in.
Click on the Assistant posts’ application link
ill out the necessary details, make the payment and then submit.
Download the page and take a printout
The selection process for 500 Assistants (Class III) of Oriental Insurance Company Limited consists of three stages: tier 1 (written exam), tier 2 (written exam), and a regional language test.