OJEE 2025 Results OUT: Check direct link to download rank card; steps to view scores

OJEE 2025 Results are now available on the official website — ojee.nic.in. The result has been published in the form of a rank card, detailing individual scores and ranks.

Livemint
Published10 Jun 2025, 06:51 PM IST
OJEE 2025 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) has officially released the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025, on the official website — ojee.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their rank cards by visiting the link.

OJEE 2025 Results: Log in details required

To access the OJEE 2025 result, candidates need to log in using their Application Number and Password. The result has been published in the form of a rank card, detailing individual scores and ranks.

