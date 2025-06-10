OJEE 2025 Results OUT: Check direct link to download rank card; steps to view scores

OJEE 2025 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) has officially released the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025, on the official website — ojee.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their rank cards by visiting the link.

OJEE 2025 Results: Log in details required To access the OJEE 2025 result, candidates need to log in using their Application Number and Password. The result has been published in the form of a rank card, detailing individual scores and ranks.