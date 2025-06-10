OJEE 2025 Results OUT: Check direct link to download rank card; steps to view scores

OJEE 2025 Results: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) has officially released the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025, on the official website — ojee.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their rank cards by visiting the link.
To access the OJEE 2025 result, candidates need to log in using their Application Number and Password. The result has been published in the form of a rank card, detailing individual scores and ranks.
