OJEE 2025 special exam result OUT at @ojee.nic.in: Check steps to download

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board has released the results for the second special OJEE 2025. Candidates who sat the exam can now access and download their scorecards from the official website: [ojee.nic.in] (https: ojee.nic.in).

Held on and July 15 and 16 2025, this special round of OJEE was aimed at students seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Odisha-based colleges. It served as a second chance for those who either missed earlier rounds or hoped to improve their performance.

How to Access Your Special OJEE 2025 Scorecard

To check your result, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website: ojee.nic.in

2. Click on the link marked ‘Download Rank Card for II/Special OJEE 2025’

3. Log in using your application number along with your password or date of birth

4. Enter the security code shown on the screen

5. Click Submit to view your scorecard

6. Download and print a copy for future use

What to Check on Your Scorecard After downloading, candidates are advised to double-check the following details:

Roll number

Application number

Subjects

Date of exam

Total marks secured

Overall rank

Qualifying status

If there are any discrepancies, it’s important to get in touch with OJEE officials without delay to have them corrected.

What Happens Next? Successful candidates will be invited to take part in the OJEE 2025 counselling process. Separate counselling sessions will be organised for students who qualified through JEE Main and those who cleared the Special OJEE.