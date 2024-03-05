On the gender scale, business schools still don’t measure up
Summary
- Mint analysed class profiles from batches 2017-19 to 2022-24 for two-year postgraduate programmes at some of the top B-schools
New Delhi/Mumbai: India’s leading management institutes continue to grapple with gender diversity. Over the past five years, the gender ratio at premier institutes such as Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has hovered around 30–70 female students for every 100 male students, a Mint analysis of past five years’ data showed.