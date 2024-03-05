On the gender scale, business schools still don’t measure up

“Back in 2012, we had adopted a policy of greater gender and other forms of diversity in IIMK," said Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM-Kozhikode. “Prior to this, the average intake of women in flagship programmes at IIMs was 8-10%. The diversity targets—both gender and academic—were achieved through introduction of consistency in academic performances, including class 10 and 12 results."