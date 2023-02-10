One of the world’s poorest countries is betting big on schools

The hope is that this kind of “results-based" financing can make education aid more effective—and in so doing make voters in rich countries more willing to keep supporting it. The problem is that setting up these deals, and checking to see whether pay-outs have been earned, can be slow and expensive. The trial in Sierra Leone could breed confidence for more, bigger such ventures. Until now the most notable education bond on the continent has been in South Africa. It delivered investors 14% annual returns but was worth only about $2m (and did not hit all its targets for improving learning).