Only THIS Indian school finds spot among world’s top 10 outside US & UK in Hurun HSBC 2025 rankings - Check details

Only one Indian school has been recognised among the world's top ten schools outside the US and UK, according to the HSBC Hurun Education Global High Schools 2025 report released by HSBC China and Hurun Education.

Which Indian school has featured in the list? Dhirubhai Ambani International School, founded by Nita Ambani in 2023, has secured the fifth spot in the world's top schools list outside the US and the UK. In terms of the world's top schools, including the US and the UK, the Dhirubhai Ambani International School ranks 77th.

The report included 122 day schools, of which 58 are from the US, 47 from the UK, nine from China, two from Singapore and Japan, one each from Canada, South Korea, India and the UAE.

Top schools outside US and UK Around 26 schools from countries outside the US and UK made to the list, with Seoul International School in South Korea ranking first. Apart from one Indian school in the list, 16 schools are from China, two from Singapore and Japan, and one each from Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, the UAE, and Switzerland.

The average school size is 1,890 students, with 200 graduates this year. Singapore’s UWC South East Asia is the biggest, boasting 5,600 students. These schools have a history of 51 years on an average. Upper Canada College, founded in 1829, is the oldest school outside the US and UK on the list, followed by Institut Le Rosey, established in 1880. Additionally, YK Pao School in Shanghai has entered the Top 10 outside the US and UK.

World's top 10 schools The top ten schools are from the US and the UK. London-based Westminster School ranks first, followed by St Paul's School and The Dalton School. 45% of the world’s leading high schools are located in the US, with the UK hosting 40%. China ranks third with 9%. The surveyed schools are spread across 52 cities, led by London and New York, followed by Boston and Washington, DC.