OSSC LTR Teacher Exam 2025: Odisha Staff Selection Commission is preparing to conduct OSSC Leave Training Reserve Teacher Exam 2025 on March 23, Sunday. Candidates can download OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025 from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

How to download OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025? Follow the below mentioned steps to download the Odisha LTR Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit www.ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Candidates Corner’.

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Notifications’.

Step 4: Next, click on “Odisha LTR Teacher Exam Admit Card 2025”.

Step 5: Enter registration number and password.

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ to view the admit card.

Download OSSC LTR Teacher Admit Card 2025 and take a printout for the exam on March 23. The preliminary examination, which are qualifying in nature, will be conducted in OMR mode in one session for TGT Arts, TGT Odia, TGT Science (PCM) and TGT Science (CBZ) on March 23. These exams are being conducted for a total of 6025 vacancies, out of which 1988 seats are reserved for women candidates.

The preliminary examination will be followed by Main examination. Candidates who will qualify the main exam will be called for next round that is certificate verification.

Exam pattern The Odisha LTR Teacher Exam will include 100 multiple-choice questions, totalling 100 marks. The distribution of questions across subjects is as follows:

General Studies (Indian Constitution, Economy, Geography) – 30 questions

History & Environment – 30 questions

Arithmetic & Logical Reasoning – 20 questions

