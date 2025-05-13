'Outcome of determination, discipline and hard work': PM Modi extends congratulations to CBSE class 10th, 12th students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended congratulations to CBSE class 10th, 12th students on the announcement of their board exam results.

“Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work," said PM Modi in a post on X.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of the Class 10th and 12th examinations on Tuesday.

The CBSE class 10th examination was conducted between February 15 to March 18.

Further stating that today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat, Modi added, "Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!”

“To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await,” said the prime minister.

In the class 10th examination results a total of 93.66 % of students cleared the examination, which was 0.06 % more than the last year.

95 % of girls cleared the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 % more than the boys.

On the region basis, Thiruvananthapuram achieved the highest passing percentage, with 99.70 % of students clearing the examination. Assam's Guwahati was ranked at the bottom, with 84.14 % of students passing the examination.

In the CBSE class 12thboard, 88.39% of students passed the examinations, which was 0.41% more than the last year.

91 % of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94%more than the boys.

‘CBSE board exams aligned with NEP 2020’ Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the CBSE Board examinations were conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on competency-based assessment.

In a post on X, Pradhan said that the exams emphasize leveraging technology to improve accessibility and ease for students.

"CBSE Board exams are conducted in alignment with NEP 2020, with emphasis on competency-based assessment leveraging technology for accessibility and ease," Pradhan said.

The CBSE results are being made available digitally through multiple platforms including the official CBSE website, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app, he also said.

The results can also be accessed at schools.

The Minister also praised the students for their achievement,