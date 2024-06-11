Two years ago, while working at a private school, the painter brothers learned about the IIT entrance exam. Determined to give their children a better future, they enrolled them in the school and arranged for coaching classes, the TOI report added.

Two years ago, while working at a private school, the painter brothers learned about the IIT entrance exam. Determined to give their children a better future, they enrolled them in the school and arranged for coaching classes, the TOI report added.

Rajendra Kumar and Vijendra Kumar, originally from Jhansi district, relocated to Agra 15 years ago in search of work. They started with almost nothing, enduring days without meals. Through perseverance and dedication, they established themselves as painters, working in offices, homes, and shops, as per the TOI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to TOI, Rajendra said, “My brother and I started working as daily wagers when we were teenagers. Now, I manage to earn ₹600 a day, and so does my brother. We live in a rented house. After my son and nephew get into IITs, we hope to see better days in the future," as TOI quoted.

Rajendra shared that he failed in Class X while his younger brother studied up to Class VIII. Rajendra has four children, three daughters and a son. His daughters are pursuing higher education in fields such as MSc in horticulture, MCA, and BBA. Abhishek, the youngest, secured a 2,372 rank in JEE Advanced. Vijendra Kumar's elder son is studying BBA, and his younger son Shivam achieved a 2,989 rank in JEE Advanced, per the report.

Both Abhishek and Shivam aspire to pursue a BTech in Computer Science from IIT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cousins credit their fathers for introducing them to the JEE examination two years ago. Inspired by their fathers' desire to see them succeed, Shivam and Abhishek committed to preparing for the IIT entrance exam. They enrolled in the school and began taking coaching classes alongside their studies, as per TOI.

The cousins adopted the motto “discipline, dedication, and determination." They studied together and devoted an additional six to seven hours of study at home after their eight-hour coaching sessions. They tackled difficult problems together and avoided distractions like social media, which they deemed “a recipe for failure," as quoted by TOI.

Both Shivam and Abhishek excelled in their Class XII board exams. Shivam scored 86% in Class XII and 84% in Class X board exams from Agra. Abhishek completed his education up to Class X in Jhansi, securing 87% in Class X and 89% in Class XII, as per TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reflecting on their journey, Abhishek and Shivam said, “We used to study together and motivate each other. Despite financial constraints, our parents supported us; they would always keep a tab on how we progressed and boosted our confidence. We never counted the study hours but prioritised completing assignments and targets set for the day. We focused on doing a lot of revision and solving mock questions papers. We dedicate our success to our fathers, who encouraged us to dream big. We assure that their hard work will not go in vain," as quoted by TOI.

