Pandemic Learning Loss Hit the U.S. Hard. It’s as Bad or Worse Across the World.
SummaryU.S. 15-year-olds performed above international averages in reading and science tests, but still ranked low in math.
The most comprehensive global look at test scores since the pandemic shows learning loss is a stubborn worldwide problem, with American 15-year-olds experiencing similar or slightly less severe setbacks compared with peers in other countries.
