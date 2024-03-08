Kota news: A 16-year-old boy from Bihar has died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, according to media reports. This marks the sixth suicide in Kota since 2024 started. The boy, Abhishek Mandal, was from Bihar and stayed in Kota to prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main .

The student had left behind a suicide note addressed to his father where he expressed his incapability to crack JEE.

"Papa, mere se JEE nahi ho payega. Sorry, I quit. (Papa, I won't be able to clear JEE. Sorry, I quit)," said the suicide note recovered from his room, reports PTI.

Abhishek Mandal died by consuming celphos poison in the paying guest accommodation he was residing in. . A vial of the drug was recovered from his room by the police team, the CO said.

Abhishek Mandal had been living in Kota since last year preparing for JEE Mains. Abhishek was a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Abhishek Mandal's death marks the sixth such incident in Kota since 2024.

The body of Abhishek Mandal, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was found on Friday morning in a paying guest accommodation in the Vigyan Nagar area in Kota. It is suspected that he died late Thursday night, Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

Abhishek not responsing to repeated calls from his family made the latter sound alarm. They called Abhishek's paying guest caretaker in Kota to check upon their sixteen year old son.

On Friday morning, when the caretaker peeped through the window of Mandal's room, he found him lying unconscious, he said.

Abhishek was then rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

According to the records from the coaching institute Mandal had been studying in for a year, he was supposed to take the JEE Session-1 exam on January 29 but he did not appear for it, news agency PTI reported.

The police have placed the body in a mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his parents from Bihar, he said.

This is the sixth case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

