‘Papa, mere se nahi ho payega’: Bihar JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, sixth case in 2024
Abhishek Mandal died by consuming celphos poison in the paying guest accommodation he was residing in. . A vial of the drug was recovered from his room by the police team, the CO said.
Kota news: A 16-year-old boy from Bihar has died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, according to media reports. This marks the sixth suicide in Kota since 2024 started. The boy, Abhishek Mandal, was from Bihar and stayed in Kota to prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.