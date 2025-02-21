Parents who hire elite tutors are setting up their kids for failure

In this relentless push for achievement, the over-tutored kid is by definition never good enough. Parents are sending them the crippling message that they are not capable of doing what they need to do on their own. They can only be accomplished or impressive enough with a paid professional to get them there. One tutor I spoke to has seen exhausted, over-pressured children who have a tutor for every single class. How are they going to make it through life if they need constant hand holding just to function as a high-school student? It is no small irony that this kind of over-tutoring is creating underprepared children.