Education
Upskilling 2.0: Edtechs partner with top universities for joint degrees amid sluggish hiring trends
Mansi Verma 5 min read 08 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryEdtech powerhouses like UpGrad, Simplilearn, and PhysicsWallah are pioneering a new era of co-branded online degrees, combining industry skills with formal education credentials.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Indian upskilling startups are reshaping the online education landscape, shifting from standalone courses to co-branded degrees with prestigious domestic and global institutions.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less