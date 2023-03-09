Home / Education / Pradhan holds meeting with Gina Raimondo, discuss strengthening cooperation in education
Back

NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo with focus on forging stronger linkages between India and the US in skilling sector.

Pradhan informed that both the leaders agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms for making the Indian skill ecosystem more vibrant as well as for building workforce of the future. 

The office of Dharmendra Pradhan shared details regarding the meeting between Dharmendra Pradhan and Gina Raimondo on Twitter. Office of Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Minister @dpradhanbjp and United States Secretary of Commerce, @SecRaimondo meet in New Delhi to boost educational and skill development linkages between India and the U.S."

He said that skills and competencies have become more important than degrees in today’s times.

The minister informed that both discussed ways to create lifelong learning opportunities of a large scale and deepen our collaborations in 3S -- Skilling, Start-ups and SMEs.

“Both agreed that the size of India’s workforce on one hand, and size of opportunities in critical and emerging technologies in US on the other, can be aligned for mutual benefit to both our countries," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Pradhan appreciated Gina Raimondo’s high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision for India’s fast-paced growth.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout