NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo with focus on forging stronger linkages between India and the US in skilling sector.

Pradhan informed that both the leaders agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms for making the Indian skill ecosystem more vibrant as well as for building workforce of the future.

The office of Dharmendra Pradhan shared details regarding the meeting between Dharmendra Pradhan and Gina Raimondo on Twitter. Office of Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Minister @dpradhanbjp and United States Secretary of Commerce, @SecRaimondo meet in New Delhi to boost educational and skill development linkages between India and the U.S."

He said that skills and competencies have become more important than degrees in today’s times.

The minister informed that both discussed ways to create lifelong learning opportunities of a large scale and deepen our collaborations in 3S -- Skilling, Start-ups and SMEs.

“Both agreed that the size of India’s workforce on one hand, and size of opportunities in critical and emerging technologies in US on the other, can be aligned for mutual benefit to both our countries," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Pradhan appreciated Gina Raimondo’s high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision for India’s fast-paced growth.