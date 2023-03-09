Pradhan holds meeting with Gina Raimondo, discuss strengthening cooperation in education1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:02 PM IST
- Pradhan informed that both the leaders agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms for making the Indian skill ecosystem more vibrant as well as for building workforce of the future
NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo with focus on forging stronger linkages between India and the US in skilling sector.
