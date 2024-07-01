Private medical colleges may see an influx of students after NEET controversy
Summary
- The number of students scoring higher-than-usual marks at NEET (UG) this year is more than earlier years, so even if a student scores marks that would have ensured a seat in a coveted government college such as CMC or AIIMS last year, they might have to queue up at private colleges this time.
New Delhi/ Mumbai: Private medical colleges are likely to see a higher influx of students this year, according to experts, following a lack of clarity on the future of lakhs of students who had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination.