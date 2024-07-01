Private medical colleges may see an influx of students after NEET controversy

"Since neither a stay on counselling has been granted nor any indication of postponement has been given, two situations may arise: either the entire process will be recalled, or there will be guidance on how candidates who have undergone counselling will be treated," said Gauhar Mirza, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, who has petitioned the Delhi High Court on behalf of three students challenging grace marks given to some students who appeared for the exam.