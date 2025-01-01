Education
Private universities headed to IITs to hire faculty
Summary
- A clutch of private universities has registered as recruiters for bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degree holders from IITs to teach mathematics, chemistry and physics to their students.
The Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) have become a fertile ground for other universities to hire for professor roles to improve their global standings and meet faculty needs as they expand campuses.
