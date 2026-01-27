Protest intensifies against new UGC Equity Regulations; PIL filed in Supreme Court, BJP leader resigns over OBC clause

A nationwide controversy has erupted over the University Grants Commission’s newly notified Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, with a public interest litigation (PIL) now before the Supreme Court of India, political resignations in Uttar Pradesh, and protests spreading across several states.

On January 13, 2026, the University Grants Commission (UGC) officially notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, replacing the earlier 2012 anti-discrimination framework. However, critics argue that key provisions are vague, one-sided and vulnerable to misuse, raising constitutional and procedural concerns.

What the UGC’s 2026 equity regulations mandate Under the new framework, all universities and colleges are required to establish Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, grievance redressal mechanisms, monitoring teams and 24×7 helplines.

These bodies are tasked with addressing complaints from students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Purpose of the Regulations: The new rules aim to promote fairness and inclusion in higher education. They focus on reducing caste-based discrimination and supporting students from marginalised communities such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

1.Role of the University / College: Every college or university must set up special bodies, like Equal Opportunity Centres and Equity Committees.

These bodies handle complaints of discrimination and monitor the campus environment for fairness.

Institutions are also expected to run awareness programs and provide support to affected students.

2. Role of the UGC (Centre): Policy Oversight: UGC will make sure universities implement the regulations properly.

Support: It will provide academic and financial guidance to help disadvantaged groups succeed in higher education.

Coordination: UGC will coordinate with government authorities and civil society organisations to ensure smooth execution of these policies.

Additional Measures:

Helplines & Complaint Mechanisms: Students can report caste-based or other discrimination.

Monitoring & Reporting: UGC will track how universities implement these measures, ensuring accountability.

Prevent misuse: The regulations also talk about due process, although critics say the rules don’t yet explain fully how false complaints will be handled.

What is fuelling the backlash against UGC’s new regulations? The University Grants Commission’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 were introduced to strengthen how colleges and universities address caste-based discrimination and other forms of bias on campus. The rules require institutions to set up Equal Opportunity Cells, Equity Committees, 24/7 helplines and monitoring mechanisms to prevent and respond to complaints.

Also Read | Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar retires as UGC chairperson

However, soon after the regulations were notified, they triggered protests and criticism across the country, particularly from sections of students, teachers and social groups. While the objective of promoting fairness is widely acknowledged, critics have raised several concerns.

1. Vague definitions and fear of misuse The regulations adopt a broad definition of “discrimination”, which critics say is unclear and open to interpretation. They argue this could blur the line between genuine misconduct and everyday interactions, increasing the risk of false or arbitrary complaints.

2. Concerns over representation Universities are required to include members from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), women and persons with disabilities on Equity Committees. Opponents note that there is no mandatory representation for general (unreserved) category students, raising questions about balance in grievance handling.

3. No clear safeguards against false complaints Earlier drafts of the regulations reportedly included penalties for false or malicious complaints. Their absence in the final version has heightened concerns that allegations could be misused without accountability.

4. Fears of campus tension Some students and academics worry the framework could foster an atmosphere of constant monitoring rather than trust, with routine conversations or disagreements potentially coming under scrutiny.

5. Growing online backlash Discontent has also spilled onto social media, with hashtags such as #RollbackUGC gaining traction. Critics online have described the regulations as one-sided and warned they could deepen divisions instead of promoting harmony.

Protests spread, BJP leader resigns The backlash has spilled onto the streets, with protests reported in New Delhi, Meerut, Hapur, Saharanpur, Alwar, Madhubani and other regions.

Hashtags such as #RollbackUGC have trended on social media, where critics have labelled the regulations a “black law”.

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned in protest, citing what he described as the unfair impact of the regulations on upper-caste Brahmin students.

In Noida, BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Raju Pandit also stepped down, calling the rules discriminatory.

Voices from campuses warn of ‘surveillance culture’ Student groups have warned that the regulations could create an atmosphere of constant scrutiny. Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, told PTI: “The new regulations are draconian. The definition of victim is predetermined, and anyone on campus can be considered a victim.”

He added: “With the proposed Equity squads, it will feel like living under constant surveillance on campus.”

PIL challenges constitutionality of UGC rules A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging Rule 3(c) of the 2026 regulations, describing it as arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional. The petitioner contends that, while framed as an equity measure, the provision discriminates against certain sections—particularly general category students—and could lead to exclusion rather than inclusion.

The petition argues that the rule violates Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom of expression) and 21 (personal liberty) of the Constitution. It further claims that the regulation runs contrary to the UGC Act, 1956, and undermines the fundamental objective of equal opportunity in higher education.

Government seeks to clarify amid backlash The Ministry of Education has said it will issue clarifications to address concerns, noting that misinformation about the regulations is circulating online. Officials have stressed that the rules are designed to prevent discrimination, not to target any particular group, and insist they will not be misused.

Supporters of the regulations argue that, if implemented carefully, the framework could strengthen institutional accountability, provide formal protection to marginalised students and serve as a model for inclusive higher education.