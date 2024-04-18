PSEB class 10th board results LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results of the Class 10th exams today i.e. on April 18. Once the results are out, students can check the results on pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. The exam results will be announced after a press conference. Along with the exam result, the Punjab board will also release the merit list and subject-specific pass percentages along with other details. This year, the class 10th board examination was held in February and March. The board exam began on February 13, 2024, and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was held in different centres in Punjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: What is the passing marks to clear PSEB Class 10 exams?
Students need to score 33 percent marks in every subject in order to clear the PSEB class 10 exams.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: Results to be announced today
The board announce the PSEB class 10 results via press conference. Apart from result announcement, the board will also announce details such as toppers list, pass percentage and other important details.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: What's next after Pubjab Board announces results?
After the Class 10 results are out, students need to choose the stream of their choice arts, commerce, or science and enroll for the 11th std.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: PSEB class 10 2023 topper
Gagandeep Kaur topped the exam followed by Navjot while Harman Kaur came third
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: What did officials say on PSEB Class 10 results?
“The preparation of Punjab board Class 10th result is at its final stages, and is expected to be declared by April 18," a PSEB official recently told HT Digital.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: Results to be out today, links to be activated on THIS date
The PSEB will announce Class 10th final exam results today, April 18. The result links will be activated on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com on April 19.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: A look at 2023 Class 10 results
In 2023, the overall pass percentage for class 10 Punkab Board examinations was 97.56 per cent. The previous year, there was a 97.94% decline in pass percentage. In the previous year's result, Pathankot ranked as the best-performing district with a pass rate of 99.19 per cent, whereas Barnala emerged as the district with the lowest pass percentage.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: How many students appeared for PSEB Class 10 exams 2024?
A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: PSEB Class 10th examination dates
The class 10th board exams began on February 13, 2024, and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was held in different centres in Ounjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm.
PSEB class 10th board results LIVE: How and where to check result?
-Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
-After visiting the official website, choose the results link available on the home page.
-The students will be redirected to another page, where they have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.
-Next step is to enter the required details and click on submit. -
-Once after submitting the details, click on submit to check scores.
-Download your result and get a print out for future reference.
