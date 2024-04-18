PSEB class 10th board results LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results of the Class 10th exams today i.e. on April 18. Once the results are out, students can check the results on pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. The exam results will be announced after a press conference. Along with the exam result, the Punjab board will also release the merit list and subject-specific pass percentages along with other details. This year, the class 10th board examination was held in February and March. The board exam began on February 13, 2024, and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was held in different centres in Punjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.
Catch all the LIVE Updates on PSEB 10th Result 2024 here
Students need to score 33 percent marks in every subject in order to clear the PSEB class 10 exams.
The board announce the PSEB class 10 results via press conference. Apart from result announcement, the board will also announce details such as toppers list, pass percentage and other important details.
After the Class 10 results are out, students need to choose the stream of their choice arts, commerce, or science and enroll for the 11th std.
Gagandeep Kaur topped the exam followed by Navjot while Harman Kaur came third
“The preparation of Punjab board Class 10th result is at its final stages, and is expected to be declared by April 18," a PSEB official recently told HT Digital.
The PSEB will announce Class 10th final exam results today, April 18. The result links will be activated on pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com on April 19.
In 2023, the overall pass percentage for class 10 Punkab Board examinations was 97.56 per cent. The previous year, there was a 97.94% decline in pass percentage. In the previous year's result, Pathankot ranked as the best-performing district with a pass rate of 99.19 per cent, whereas Barnala emerged as the district with the lowest pass percentage.
A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.
The class 10th board exams began on February 13, 2024, and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was held in different centres in Ounjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm.
-Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
-After visiting the official website, choose the results link available on the home page.
-The students will be redirected to another page, where they have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.
-Next step is to enter the required details and click on submit. -
-Once after submitting the details, click on submit to check scores.
-Download your result and get a print out for future reference.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!