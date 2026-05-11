PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 scorecard to be at OUT at 12:30 PM at pseb.ac.in— How to check online

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finalized the result and is all set to declare PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 today at 12:30 PM. Over 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board exam for which the results will be announced in an official press conference on 11 May. Students will be able to access their PSEB scorecard from the official website — pseb.ac.in, after the result link is activated.
To check Punjab Board 10th result 2026 online, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB or Punjab India Results portal.
Step 2: Select "Result" section available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter roll number or reference number in the login window.
Step 4: Click on the search tab.
On 8 May, Punjab Education Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh announced Class 10 and 12 result date. Matric result will be announced today but Class 12 results will be announced two days later, on 13 May.
Students can heck their PSEB 10th Result 2026 in three ways:
Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to PSEB 10th result with LiveMint
Student name
Father/Mother name
Roll/Registration number
Date of birth
Name of the school
Qualifying status
Subjects
Marks obtained
PSEB 10th Result 2026 will be released today at 12:30 PM.
In class 10, students need to secure at least 33% marks in all subjects and in aggregate to qualify the exam. Moreover, the same percentage is required in theory and practical exams separately.
The PSEB 10th Supplementary exam is typically conducted between August and September and the results are released in October.
The Punjab School Education Board has made the provision of toll-free helpline number for psychological guidance for those who are feeling anxious and stressed ahead of PSEB 10th result
Punjab Education Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh in a post on Instagram on 8 May said, “During the result period, if any student feels stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure, the Board has arranged a toll-free helpline for psychological guidance. Experienced psychologists and counsellors will be available to support and guide students. Toll-Free Helpline: 9549-161-161.”
In a post on Instagram, shared on 8 May, Punjab Education Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh said, “The Class 10 result will be declared on 11 May, and the Class 12 result will be declared on 13 May. During the result period, if any student feels stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure, the Board has arranged a toll-free helpline for psychological guidance. Experienced psychologists and counsellors will be available to support and guide students. Toll-Free Helpline: 9549-161-161.”
He added, “Please remember that results are not the final destination in life, but a new step forward in your journey. Have faith in yourself — hard work, patience, and courage always lead to true success. Stay positive and confident — your future is bright.”
Students can check their Punjab Board Class 10 results online, through DigiLocker and SMS services.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.