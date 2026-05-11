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PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 scorecard to be at OUT at 12:30 PM at pseb.ac.in— How to check online

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Punjab Education Board will release Class 10 result today at 12:30 PM at pseb.ac.in.Track all the latest updates related to PSEB 10th result, overall statistics, toppers list, gender-wise performance and more.

Fareha Naaz
Updated11 May 2026, 10:19:30 AM IST
PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 result will be announced today at 12:30 PM.
PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 result will be announced today at 12:30 PM.

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finalized the result and is all set to declare PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 today at 12:30 PM. Over 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board exam for which the results will be announced in an official press conference on 11 May. Students will be able to access their PSEB scorecard from the official website — pseb.ac.in, after the result link is activated.

How to check Punjab Board 10th result 2026 online

To check Punjab Board 10th result 2026 online, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB or Punjab India Results portal.

Step 2: Select "Result" section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter roll number or reference number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the search tab.

On 8 May, Punjab Education Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh announced Class 10 and 12 result date. Matric result will be announced today but Class 12 results will be announced two days later, on 13 May.

Alternate ways to check scorecard

Students can heck their PSEB 10th Result 2026 in three ways:

  • Online Mode: Official website at pseb.ac.in, DigiLocker
  • Offline Mode: SMS service

Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to PSEB 10th result with LiveMint

Follow updates here:
11 May 2026, 10:19:30 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: Key details to check on scorecard

Student name

Father/Mother name

Roll/Registration number

Date of birth

Name of the school

Qualifying status

Subjects

Marks obtained

11 May 2026, 10:18:34 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: When will Punjab board release Class 10 result today?

PSEB 10th Result 2026 will be released today at 12:30 PM.

11 May 2026, 10:04:07 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: What are passing marks in Class 10?

In class 10, students need to secure at least 33% marks in all subjects and in aggregate to qualify the exam. Moreover, the same percentage is required in theory and practical exams separately.

11 May 2026, 10:02:07 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: When will Punjab Board conduct Supplementary exam?

The PSEB 10th Supplementary exam is typically conducted between August and September and the results are released in October.

11 May 2026, 09:48:42 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: Anxious and stressed? What to do

The Punjab School Education Board has made the provision of toll-free helpline number for psychological guidance for those who are feeling anxious and stressed ahead of PSEB 10th result

Punjab Education Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh in a post on Instagram on 8 May said, “During the result period, if any student feels stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure, the Board has arranged a toll-free helpline for psychological guidance. Experienced psychologists and counsellors will be available to support and guide students. Toll-Free Helpline: 9549-161-161.”

11 May 2026, 09:28:27 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: How to access digital marksheet on DigiLocker

  • Open DigiLocker app or website.
  • Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number
  • Navigate to "Education" section on the homepage and select “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)”
  • Click on "Class X Marksheet" or “Class 10 Result 2026”
  • Enter required details such as roll number and year before clicking on “Submit”
  • Download the digital marksheet for future reference
11 May 2026, 09:20:26 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: How to check scores using SMS service

  • Create a new message in the mobile app
  • Type PB10 followed by roll number in the format: PB10 [Roll number]
  • Send it to 5676750.
  • The result will be sent shortly to the registered mobile number through SMS.
11 May 2026, 09:15:43 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: What did Punjab Education Board’s Chairman say about 10th result?

In a post on Instagram, shared on 8 May, Punjab Education Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh said, “The Class 10 result will be declared on 11 May, and the Class 12 result will be declared on 13 May. During the result period, if any student feels stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure, the Board has arranged a toll-free helpline for psychological guidance. Experienced psychologists and counsellors will be available to support and guide students. Toll-Free Helpline: 9549-161-161.”

He added, “Please remember that results are not the final destination in life, but a new step forward in your journey. Have faith in yourself — hard work, patience, and courage always lead to true success. Stay positive and confident — your future is bright.”

11 May 2026, 09:15:43 AM IST

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE: 3 ways to check scorecard

Students can check their Punjab Board Class 10 results online, through DigiLocker and SMS services.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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HomeEducationPSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 scorecard to be at OUT at 12:30 PM at pseb.ac.in— How to check online
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HomeEducationPSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 scorecard to be at OUT at 12:30 PM at pseb.ac.in— How to check online

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