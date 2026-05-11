PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 scorecard to be at OUT at 12:30 PM at pseb.ac.in— How to check online

PSEB 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finalized the result and is all set to declare PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 today at 12:30 PM. Over 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board exam for which the results will be announced in an official press conference on 11 May. Students will be able to access their PSEB scorecard from the official website — pseb.ac.in, after the result link is activated.

How to check Punjab Board 10th result 2026 online

To check Punjab Board 10th result 2026 online, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB or Punjab India Results portal.

Step 2: Select "Result" section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter roll number or reference number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the search tab.

On 8 May, Punjab Education Board’s Chairman Amarpal Singh announced Class 10 and 12 result date. Matric result will be announced today but Class 12 results will be announced two days later, on 13 May.

Alternate ways to check scorecard

Students can heck their PSEB 10th Result 2026 in three ways:

Online Mode: Official website at pseb.ac.in, DigiLocker

Offline Mode: SMS service

Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to PSEB 10th result with LiveMint