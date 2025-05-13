PSEB 12th Result 2025 Date: Punjab Board to declare Class 12 result tomorrow, May 14, at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 tomorrow, May 14. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results and download their scorecards from the official PSEB website once they are released.

The board is expected to declare the results along with detailed marksheets, subject-wise performance, and pass percentages. In an official statement, the PSEB has announced the date and time of the release of PSEB 12th Result 2025.

“The results of Senior Secondary (10+2) examinations March 2025 will be available on the website on 14th May 2025, after 3:00 PM,” the board said.

Since thousands of PSEB Class 12 students would be checking the official website around 3 pm, it is advised that students keep their calm if they find it unable to open the website and try again.

To check PSEB 12th Result 2025, students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check the official site for updates.

WHEN TO CHECK PSEB 12TH RESULT 2025 The PSEB 12th Result 2025 will be declared tomorrow on May 13. Students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2025 at 3 pm.

WHERE TO CHECK All Class 12th students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2025 at official website: pseb.ac.in.

HOW TO CHECK PSEB 12TH RESULT 2025 To check your PSEB Class 12th Result 2025, students can visit the official PSEB website and enter their credentials to download their scorecards. Here are steps to check your PSEB 12th Result 2025 on the official website pseb.ac.in: