PSEB 12th Result 2025 to be out TODAY; check steps to access Punjab board result with SMS and online at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2025: The wait is finally over as the crucial date -May 14 - has arrived when PSEB Class 12 results will be announced. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to release the PSEB intermediate result today at the official website- pseb.ac.in. Once the results are announced, students can check their scorecard using their PSEB roll number.

PSEB 12th Result 2025: Time Nearly 2.8 lakh students, who appeared for PSEB 12th exams this year, will be able to access their scorecard today, 3:00 PM onwards. Thus the result link will activate at the specified time.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in a post on X stated, “Punjab School Education Board will declare the results of Class 12 (10+2) tomorrow, 14th May 2025, at 3:00 PM. Wishing all students the very best!”

How to check PSEB 12th Result 2025 online? Step-by-step guide to download PSEB 12th Result 2025 from website:

Step 1: Visit the PSEB official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'PSEB Class 12 Result 2025'

Step 3: In the login window, enter roll number and click on Submit.

Step 4: The PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

How to check PSEB 12th Result 2025 via SMS? To check PSEB 12th Result 2025 via SMS follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Create a new message.

Step 2: Type PB12<space>Roll number (Example- PB12 10029876)

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750