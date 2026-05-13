PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Where and how to check Punjab Board scores

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board is set to announce the PSEB Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026, at 12 PM. Thousands of students across Punjab who appeared for the Senior Secondary examinations are eagerly awaiting the declaration of results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

Once released, students will be able to check their marks online through the official PSEB website. Apart from the official portal, the board has also made alternative platforms available to help students access their scorecards more conveniently.

The PSEB 12th Result 2026 will also be accessible through DigiLocker, the UMANG application and SMS-based services, allowing students to check their scores even if the official website experiences heavy traffic after the announcement.