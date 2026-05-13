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PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Where and how to check Punjab Board scores

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board will announce the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 today at 12 PM. Students from Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be able to access their scorecards online through the official website, DigiLocker, UMANG app and SMS services.

Anjali Thakur
Updated13 May 2026, 11:33:36 AM IST
PSEB 12th Result 2026 will be declared today at 12 PM
PSEB 12th Result 2026 will be declared today at 12 PM

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board is set to announce the PSEB Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026, at 12 PM. Thousands of students across Punjab who appeared for the Senior Secondary examinations are eagerly awaiting the declaration of results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

Once released, students will be able to check their marks online through the official PSEB website. Apart from the official portal, the board has also made alternative platforms available to help students access their scorecards more conveniently.

The PSEB 12th Result 2026 will also be accessible through DigiLocker, the UMANG application and SMS-based services, allowing students to check their scores even if the official website experiences heavy traffic after the announcement.

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13 May 2026, 11:33:36 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Over 2.65 lakh students await scores

The Punjab School Education Board will announce the Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13. According to reports, more than 2.65 lakh students appeared for the board examinations this year.

13 May 2026, 11:19:03 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026: Result available Via DigiLocker, UMANG and SMS

Students appearing for the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 examinations will be able to access their results through multiple digital platforms for added convenience.

Digital marksheets can be downloaded through DigiLocker

PSEB Class 12 scores will also be accessible on the UMANG app

Students can check their results through SMS services as well

Provisional scorecards will be available for download on the official website

The Punjab Board conducted the Class 12 examinations between February 17 and April 4. Following the completion of exams, the board began the evaluation of answer sheets and the result compilation process.

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13 May 2026, 11:04:00 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Class 12 pass percentage last year

In 2025, the Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 12 board examinations for 2,84,452 students, out of which 2,64,662 candidates successfully cleared the exam.

13 May 2026, 10:56:05 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Steps to check PSEB Class 12 result 2026 online

After the Punjab School Education Board declares the Class 12 results, students can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Click on the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Enter the required credentials, including roll number and date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference and admission-related processes

13 May 2026, 10:37:28 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Official website to check scores

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Students who appeared for the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 examinations can access their results through the board’s official website:

pseb.ac.in

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13 May 2026, 10:33:04 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Pass percentage and toppers awaited

Along with the declaration of results, the Punjab School Education Board is also expected to release important examination statistics, including the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance and the list of toppers.

Details related to district-wise performance and gender-wise pass percentages may also be announced during the official press briefing.

Last year, the Punjab Board recorded strong overall results, with girls outperforming boys in several districts. Similar trends will be closely watched this year as students and parents await the official data.

13 May 2026, 10:19:15 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Original marksheet to be issued by schools

While students can immediately download and view their marks online, the digital marksheet will only serve as a temporary document for reference purposes.

The original marksheets and certificates will later be distributed by respective schools after the board completes the documentation process.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet, including their name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained and qualifying status.

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13 May 2026, 10:19:15 AM IST

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check PSEB 12th Result 2026

Students can access their Punjab Board Class 12 results through multiple online and digital platforms after the results are officially declared.

The board is expected to activate the result link shortly before the scheduled announcement time. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and login credentials ready in advance to avoid delays while checking their marks.

The result will be available through:

Official PSEB website

DigiLocker

UMANG app

SMS service

Students should note that the online scorecard released today will be provisional in nature.

Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
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