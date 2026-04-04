PSEB 5th, 8th result 2026 date soon: When to expect Punjab board Class 5 and 8 marksheet online at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 5th, 8th result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to result PSEB result 2026 for Classes 5 and Class 8 soon. Students who appeared in these exams will be able to check their scorecard at the official PSEB website – pseb.ac.in, once the results are announced.
Past year trends indicate that the results will be declared this month, most likely in the first or second week of April. However, the education board has not dropped any confirmation about the exact date and time of PSEB result 2026 yet.
In 2025, Class 5 results were declared on 9 April and in 2024 on 1 April.
2025: 9 April
2024: 1 April
2023: 6 April
2022: 6 May
In 2025, Class 5 results were declared on 4 April and in 2024 on 30 April.
2025: 4 April
2024: 30 April
2023: 28 April
2022: 2 June
Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section
Step 3: Select Class 5 or 8 result link.
Step 4: Enter roll number and required details
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard. Take a printout for future reference.
This year, Class 5 exams were conducted from February 7 to February 27 while Class 8 exams took place between March 6 and 12. The Education Board is also expected to publish district-wise performance data and topper lists along with the PSEB result 2026. If the official website becomes unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students can access marksheet through Umang App or platforms like DigiLocker. SMS facility can also be used when there is no internt availability.
Follow the steps given below to check PSEB Class 5th and Class 8th results via SMS:
Step 1: Open messaging application on phone
Step 2: Create a new message
Step 3: Type ‘PB05’ and send it to 5676750. The PSEB Class 5th Result will be sent to the registered mobile number.
Step 1: Open messaging application on phone
Step 2: Create a new message
Step 3: Type ‘PB8’ and send it to 5676750. The PSEB Class 8th Result will be sent to the registered mobile number.
— Student’s full name
— Roll number
— School name
— Parent’s name
— Marks obtained in each subject
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