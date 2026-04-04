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PSEB 5th, 8th result 2026 date soon: When to expect Punjab board Class 5 and 8 marksheet online at pseb.ac.in

PSEB is set to announce results for Classes 5 and 8 soon, likely in early April. Students can check scores at the official website ‘pseb.ac.in’ or via SMS. Check steps to download scorecard and other details here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Apr 2026, 01:13 PM IST
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PSEB 5th, 8th result 2026 date: Punjab School Education Board will release Class 5 and 8 results soon at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 5th, 8th result 2026 date: Punjab School Education Board will release Class 5 and 8 results soon at pseb.ac.in.(AP)
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PSEB 5th, 8th result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to result PSEB result 2026 for Classes 5 and Class 8 soon. Students who appeared in these exams will be able to check their scorecard at the official PSEB website – pseb.ac.in, once the results are announced.

Past year trends indicate that the results will be declared this month, most likely in the first or second week of April. However, the education board has not dropped any confirmation about the exact date and time of PSEB result 2026 yet.

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Past 4-year PSEB 5th result trends

In 2025, Class 5 results were declared on 9 April and in 2024 on 1 April.

2025: 9 April

2024: 1 April

2023: 6 April

2022: 6 May

Also Read | PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 to be released soon: Here's how to download scorecards

Past 4-year PSEB 8th result trends

In 2025, Class 5 results were declared on 4 April and in 2024 on 30 April.

2025: 4 April

2024: 30 April

2023: 28 April

2022: 2 June

How to check PSEB 5th and 8th result 2026 online

Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: Select Class 5 or 8 result link.

Step 4: Enter roll number and required details

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard. Take a printout for future reference.

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Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2026: Deepika tops Rajasthan Board Class 12 with 99.8%

When were PSEB 5th and 8th exams held this year

This year, Class 5 exams were conducted from February 7 to February 27 while Class 8 exams took place between March 6 and 12. The Education Board is also expected to publish district-wise performance data and topper lists along with the PSEB result 2026. If the official website becomes unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students can access marksheet through Umang App or platforms like DigiLocker. SMS facility can also be used when there is no internt availability.

How to check PSEB Class 5th, 8th results via SMS

Follow the steps given below to check PSEB Class 5th and Class 8th results via SMS:

PSEB Class 5th 2026 result

Step 1: Open messaging application on phone

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Step 2: Create a new message

Step 3: Type ‘PB05’ and send it to 5676750. The PSEB Class 5th Result will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Also Read | UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026: When and where to expect Class 10, 12 marksheet

PSEB Class 8th 2026 result

Step 1: Open messaging application on phone

Step 2: Create a new message

Step 3: Type ‘PB8’ and send it to 5676750. The PSEB Class 8th Result will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Key details to check on PSEB 2026 scorecards

— Student’s full name

— Roll number

— School name

— Parent’s name

— Marks obtained in each subject

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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