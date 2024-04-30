PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 highlights: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 12 results on 30 April. The board will soon reveal toppers' list of Science, Arts and Commerce streams, along with pass percentages and other details in the press conference. LiveMint is running a LIVE updates blog on PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 , stay tuned
The result link on the official website is now activated, students can check their scorecards at pseb.ac.in. Essential credentials required to check Class 12 results include registration number/ roll number and password.
The Punjab board administered the inter exam this year between February 13 to March 30. Follow LiveMint for PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates, including direct links, pass percentage, toppers' list, re-evaluation and more.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The PSEB has informed that 16,641 students can appear for Compartment category while 2,981 have failed to qualify. Meanwhile, the results of 168 students have been withheld.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: In Punjab, as many as 2,84,452 students appeared for the exams while around 2,64,662 qualified it.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Ekampreet Singh, 17, from Ludhiana topped Punjab Board Class 12 exams with 100 per cent (500/500) marks. He said, “I had full support of my teachers and parents. Despite being a mechanic, my father never left any stone unturned to give me and my two elder sisters a good upbringing."
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Students can check their scorecards at pseb.ac.in.
As many as 3 lakh students can access their marksheet online as the Board announced the results yesterday but the result link was activated today at 10:00 am.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: To get your scores on SMS, students must compose a new message and type ‘PB12 ’ . This message must be sent to 5676750 to receive scores from Punjab Board.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: Punjab Board toppers released toppers list yesterday but the result link will be activated today at 10:00 am. Ekampreet Singh and Raviuday Singh both stood first by scoring 500 out of 500. Ashwani stood second with 499 marks.
PSEB Class 12 Results Live: Steps to check the results at the official website
Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
On the homepage click on the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.
Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.
Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: List of websites to check Punjab Board result
- pseb.ac.in
- indiaresults.nic.in
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will activate the result link of Punjab Board Classes 12 today, May 1 at 10:00 am.
The Punjab board announced the results for class 12 on Tuesday at 4 pm. They can now check results at the official website of the PSEB.
Ekampreet Singh and Raviuday Singh both stood first by scoring 500 out of 500.
Ashwani stood second scoring 499 marks.
As per official figures, a total of 2,84,452 appeared for the exam, of which, 2,64,662 candidates passed the exam. The pass percentage is 93.04%/
Pass percentage for girls is 95.74% and for boys it is 90.74%
Like last year, girls outperformed boys in 2024 also. Pass percentage for girls is 95.74% and for boys it is 90.74%
Total pass percentage for class 12 is 93.04%
Government schools pass percentage: 92.57% students pass
Non-government schools: 94.63%
Aided schools: 91.86%
The pass percentage of rural areas combined is 92.73 per cent, and it is 92.57 per cent for urban areas.
To log on the official website, click on to the PSEB.ac.in link
Student can now check results at PSEB.ac.in. For this, they will have to log in to the official website, click on the results section and then type in the required credential
Punjab board on Tuesday declared the results for class 12 around 4.30 p
You can check results at Punjab boards official website - pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com
The official website for Punjab board results may crash due to heavy traffic after the results are declared . In that case, check results via SMS.
Open the message. Type your roll number. Send the message to 5676750. \
Today, on April 30, at 4 pm, the Class 12 exam results for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams in Punjab will be released. Students can access their results on pseb.ac.in by providing their roll number and name.
The exams were held from February 13 to March 30.
Last year, the girls achieved better passing percentage of 95.14% than boys, who achieved 90.25%.
The scorecards for the Punjab Board results will be available at the official website — pseb.ac.in.
Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in
Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage
Use required credentials, name and role number, to log in
Punjab board had earlier announced that class 12 results will be announced around 4pm
More than 3 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Class 12 exams this year; results today.
The total pass percentage last year for class 12 was 92.47%.
Though the results will be declared today, students can check the scorecard on official website tomorrow (May 1)
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Check Punjab Board result at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.nic.in
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Follow the below mentioned steps to check scores using SMS facility.
- Compose a new message.
- Type "PB12(roll number)"
- Send it to 5676750.
- Punjab Board will send scores to the same mobile number.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Few hours to go for press conference to begin finally at 4:00 pm today, as almost 3 lakh students await their results.
Students can check their scorecards at pseb.ac.in. Students must be ready with essential credentials required to check Class 12 results that include registration number/ roll number and password.
After the results are declared and the result link on the official website is activated, students can check their scorecards at pseb.ac.in. Essential credentials required to check Class 12 results include registration number/ roll number and password.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The online marksheet is provisional, students can obtain the official marksheet from their respective schools few days after the declaration of result.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board announced the results of the Class 10 board exam this year on April 18. The overall pass percentage was registered at 97.24 percent. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 98.11percent. As many as 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 10th board exam.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Last year, the overall pass rate for Punjab Board Class 12 results stood at 92.47 percent.
As many as 3 lakh students await results who appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examinations that were conducted from February 13 to March 30 this year. Students can check their scorecards at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Follow the below mentioned steps to check scores using SMS facility.
- Compose a new message.
- Type "PB12(roll number)"
- Send it to 5676750.
- Punjab Board will send scores to the same mobile number.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: As per media reports, the link for students to check their results will be activated on May 1 while the results will be announced during press conference today at 4:00 pm. Students can check their scorecards at the official website, pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: List of websites to check Punjab Board result
- pseb.ac.in
- indiaresults.nic.in
PSEB Class 12 Results Live: Steps to check the results at the official website Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage click on the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.
- Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.
- Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: In the Punjab Board Class 12 results 2023, the overall pass percentage was 92.47 percent. Last year, girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.14 percent while boys attained a pass percentage of 90.25 percent. Transgender students achieved a perfect pass percentage of 100 percent.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board , Mohali, released the results for the Senior Secondary Examination on May 24, last year. Here are Punjab Board Class 12 toppers of 2023.
Sujan Kaur secured rank 1 with 500 marks
Shriya Singla secured rank 2 with 498 marks
Navpreet Kaur secured rank 3 with 497 marks
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Last year's school-wise pass percentages
- Government schools: 91.86 percent
- Government-aided schools: 91.03 percent
- Private schools: 94.77 percent.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Students dissatisfied with marks obtained in Intermediate exam can apply for re-evaluation, the dates of the application process will be announced during the press conference once the results are announced. The option to appear for compartment exams is also available, which will be conducted by the PSEB at a later date.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Cash prizes are expected to be awarded to Class 12 toppers this year in view of previous year's trends. The top-ranking students in 2022 and 2023 were awarded with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Cash prizes were also awarded to the students who secured second and third ranks.
PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Students can use SMS facility to check their results. Steps to check results are given below:
- Compose a new message.
- Enter roll number in the format "PB12(roll number)."
- Send it to 5676750.
- The PSEB Class 12 Results will be sent to the same mobile number.
PSEB Class 12 Results Live: Steps to check the results at the official website
- Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage click on the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.
- Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.
- Scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!