PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 to be released soon: Here's how to download scorecards from pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 5 Result 2026: The result for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 is expected to be released soon. The PSEB Class 5 Result is expected to be announced in early April. The scorecards will be available at PSEB's official website — pseb.ac.in.
To ensure a smooth experience for parents and students, the Punjab School Education Board provides results through its official portal.
Follow these steps to check the PSEB Class 5 marksheet at pseb.ac.in:
In cases of high web traffic or limited internet connectivity, the PSEB offers an SMS facility for students to check their Class 5 results.
To receive the PSEB Class 5 result on your mobile phone, follow these steps:
The PSEB Class 5 online result offers a provisional marksheet. Parents should verify the following details carefully:
The PSEB follows a comprehensive grading structure based on percentage ranges. This helps evaluate a child’s performance across all subjects, including Punjabi, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Education.
The assessment includes theory papers and internal evaluation marks — Theory carries 80 marks, and internal assessment carries 20.
|Percentage Range
|Grade
|91% – 100%
|A+
|81% – 90%
|A
|71% – 80%
|B+
|61% – 70%
|B
|51% – 60%
|C+
|41% – 50%
|C
|0% – 40%
|D (Needs Improvement)
Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass.
Following the online declaration of the PSEB Class 5 Result, the original marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools within a few weeks.
Students who will successfully clear the Class 5 exams will be eligible for admission into Class 6.
For those who were unable to secure passing marks in one or more subjects, the PSEB will conduct supplementary/compartment exams likely in July 2026.
PSEB results are traditionally expected in early April. Looking at previous years, the board has maintained a reliable schedule, announcing results on March 30 in 2025 and April 1 in 2024.
|Year
|Result Date
|2026
|To be announced
|2025
|March 30, 2025
|2024
|April 1, 2024
|2023
|April 7, 2023
|2022
|May 6, 2022
PSEB success rates for the primary board exams remain exceptionally high. In 2024, the state recorded a near-perfect 99.84% pass rate, with girls marginally outperforming boys. The year was also a milestone for individual achievement, as more than 550 students secured full marks.
Regional data shows a clear divide: Pathankot continued to dominate with the highest consistent scores, whereas Mohali sat at the lower end of the state’s performance spectrum.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.